U.S. Air Force Airman Lauren L. Ludwig graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Ludwig is the niece of Glenn Uhrmacher, of Hockessin, and wife of Kelly Ludwig, of Wilmington. She is a 2008 graduate of Delcastle Technical High School, Wilmington.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.