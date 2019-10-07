Tammy and Greg Ordway, of Magnolia, were named chairs of this year’s Delaware Tech Gourmet Gala, the premier fundraising event for student success on the college’s Terry Campus in Dover, set for 6 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the on-campus Del-One Conference Center, 100 Campus Drive.

A black tie-optional affair featuring the theme “An Evening in Paris,” the gala will offer guests specialty food and craft beverages from Delaware’s finest restaurants, brewers, vintners and distillers. Live entertainment will be provided by Group Therapy, a band known for performing a solid repertoire of dance songs, and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and a wine pull.

For Tammy Ordway, a partner at Faw Casson, serving as chair of the gala with her husband, a maintenance superintendent in the U.S. Air Force, presents an opportunity to support the institution that established the foundation for her career.

“I credit my success to my start at Delaware Tech,” she said. “I really grew up there and developed academically to where I was able to achieve success by earning my bachelor’s degree and ultimately my CPA designation.”

Because of her professional success and dedication to the college, Ordway was honored as a Terry Campus Distinguished Alumni in 2016.

“As an alumni of Delaware Tech, I am passionate about the institution and all that it does for the community,” she said. “Delaware Tech provides a good solid education to our surrounding community for a very affordable cost.”

Proceeds from the Gourmet Gala enhance the ability of the Terry Campus to offer educational opportunities and activities, scholarships, and other financial assistance to students. Tickets are $125 each, and are available at go.dtcc.edu/gourmetgala or by calling 857-1125.