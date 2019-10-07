Special Olympics Delaware’s annual Night of Heroes, sponsored by Dow, is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center, 205 Executive Drive, Newark.

The event is a celebration to honor key contributors to Special Olympics Delaware. The formal recognition program begins at 6 p.m. followed by a reception at 7:30.

Merry Jones, of Dover, a longtime volunteer in various roles will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

“Night of Heroes is an opportunity for the organization to honor and recognize those who have either excelled as participants in our program or have helped enrich our mission,” said Ann Grunert, executive director. “The people and organizations we are honoring have not only given countless hours and made innumerable contributions over their years of service, but they’ve also made a long-lasting impression on the athletes we serve.”

Additional Outstanding Award winners to be honored include Gene Giuliani, Newark Dragons, Outstanding Athlete; Alex Poholsky, MOT Tigers, Outstanding Coach; The Mathews Family, Kent Wild Kats, Outstanding Family; Shirley Bailey, Wilmington Wizards, Outstanding Volunteer; Jakob Hoffman, MOT Tigers, Outstanding Unified Partner; Sussex Riptide Bocce, Outstanding Program; Delaware State Troopers Association, Outstanding Organization; M&T Bank, Outstanding Corporation; Donna Evans, President's Award; and Dick Huber, Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more, visit sode.org or contact Grunert at 831-3480 or agrunert@udel.edu.