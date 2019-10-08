Autumn’s foliage will be on full display within the landscape and waters of the Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Road, Townsend, at the 12th Annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 on the Delaware Bayshore Byway.

The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve and Delaware Department of Natural Resources’ Delaware Coastal Programs host the festival along the banks of Blackbird Creek.

“The Blackbird Creek Fall Festival showcases one of Delaware’s natural treasures and provides an opportunity for visitors to experience first-hand some of our state’s unique environmental wonders,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Plus, the lineup of activities for all ages, food and music make this a fun and educational event that the entire family can enjoy.”

The Black Creek Fall Festival is DNERR’s largest event of the year. This year’s festival features a fall native plant sale held for the first time in conjunction with Delaware Wildlands; traditional crafts and demonstrations by a blacksmith; hands-on learning about the estuary; canoeing; live music; and kids’ activities. Visitors may also browse the works of artisans and exhibitors; go on hayrides and make their way through a hay maze; learn to cast a fishing line; go on a guided hike of the reserve; and check out Native American cultural demonstrations. The musical lineup for the day includes the Smyrna High School Drum Line, Jerry “Crabmeat” Thompson, Bryan Scar and East of the Mason Dixon Line.

Families also can get a “passport” and earn a prize by visiting all the participating stations throughout the festival, learning about the natural resources and heritage of the Delaware Bay through games, demonstrations and challenges. Food vendors will also be onsite to provide a variety of food and snacks for purchase.

For more, call 739-6377 or visit de.gov/blackbirdfestival.