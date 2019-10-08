The Mayor and town council appointed seven Middletown residents to set guidelines for the Hummers and future parades.

The next satirical Hummers Parade won’t look the way it did in 2019.

The Middletown Mayor and Town Council formed a committee Monday that will set rules for the Hummers and future parades after 2019’s contentious floats.

At the October meeting, they appointed seven community members who will bring recommendations back in December on how to prevent improper entries.

The council originally announced it in January but did not choose representatives until this week.

“The council will appoint one person each to form a diverse committee of seven Middletown residents,” Mayor Ken Branner read from January’s meeting minutes. “It will be facilitated by the town manager and will be asked to meet in a public setting to come up with guidelines.”

Hummers pokes fun at politicians, celebrities and current events as a spoof of the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. The tradition started in 1971 to cheer up a friend who wasn’t feeling well and has evolved into a gathering to usher in the New Year.

Last year, it garnered national attention when some entries were controversial, with one sparking online outrage from political candidates, community activities and citizens. A float portrayed children in cages at border detention.

Those angry with the display questioned how it was permitted.

Branner said in January that the spectacle was meant to be satirical, but this year went too far.

“For the past 46 years, the community enjoyed and endorsed the parade,” Branner read from the old meeting minutes. “In 2019, that changed when the entries were offensive and totally inappropriate.”