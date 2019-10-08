He'll receive $25,000 a year, for life

An Ocean View man won $25,000 a year, for life, after purchasing a lottery ticket in Delmar.

The 59-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a LUCKY FOR LIFE® ticket from the Delmar Wawa on Route 13. He typically buys $10 worth of tickets when playing, but on this occasion, he decided to buy $20 worth.

"I usually have a ten-dollar bill with me when I play," the man said. "When I purchased the winning ticket, I only had a twenty, so I thought, why not?"



The man played the Quick Pick option on the September 30 drawing and matched five numbers. He decided to take the lump sum payout of $390,004 before taxes. After taxes, he'll take home $296,403.



"September was a great month for Delaware Lottery players," said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "This is the second LUCKY FOR LIFE® $25,000 a year for life winner in the same month."



When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, the man said he is going to start his retirement a little earlier than expected.