Darius Payne, 20, was charged with the burglary at Enterprise Car Rental, police say.

A suspect broke the front door of Enterprise Car Rental, 635 South Bay Road, with a rock, then stole several sets of car keys the night of Saturday, Oct. 5, police said. None of those cars were on the property at the time.

Officers responded to the business’ burglary alarm at 9:49 p.m. and later saw a group of people near the building. Each person was detained after a foot chase, but only one could be linked to the burglary, police said.

Darius Payne, 20, was arrested and released on $12,100 secured bond for burglary third degree, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, conspiracy second degree and resisting arrest.

Police are seeking other suspects.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.