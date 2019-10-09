County Bank’s Millville branch, 36754 Old Mill Road, celebrated the completion of recent renovations by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fellow chamber members and community members and customers joined the celebration.

Since its inception in 1990, County Bank has taken pride in its community involvement and local ties. County Bank has seven branches in Sussex County, offering personal and business banking services, as well as mortgages.

For more, visit countybankdel.com or call 226-9800.