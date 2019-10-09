The Progressive Democrats of Sussex County will host an informational fundraiser and dessert to benefit No More Deaths/No Más Muertes — a humanitarian organization whose mission is to end death and suffering in the Mexico-U.S. borderlands — at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19825 Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Since 2000, the remains of at least 8,000 undocumented migrating people have been recovered in the borderland between the U.S. and Mexico. The remains of 3,115 have been recovered in Arizona alone. Since 2004, No More Deaths/No Más Muertes has been working to stop these tragic deaths in Arizona’s Sonoran desert. Their volunteers trek remote desert areas leaving water, canned food and blankets. They work with families of asylum seekers, deportees and those who have disappeared, and document the abuse, neglect and mistreatment endured by detainees once at the border.

Progressive Democrats of Sussex County encourage the public to attend this free event to learn more about this life-saving organization and its members, such as Scott Warren, a No More Deaths volunteer who awaits his second trial on felony charges for aiding two migrants. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear first-hand from NMD members via Skype and to support their efforts with a check made out to UUCT/No More Deaths. Credit cards will also be accepted at the event, and at forms.nomoredeaths.org/donate-money.

RSVP is requested to sussexprogressives@gmail.com.