Two suspects robbed a man at Fairway Lakes Apartments Monday night.

A 20-year-old man was robbed in a parking lot at the Fairway Lakes apartment complex in west Dover Monday, Oct. 7, police said.

The victim parked his car at 11:50 p.m. when two unknown suspects approached him with handguns, demanding his property.

The suspects struck him on the head with a gun and forcefully removed him from the car. They took his cell phone and keys and told him to run in the opposite direction, police said.

The victim had minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

The suspects were only described as black males.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.