Dover AFB will conduct an active shooter exercise between noon and 3 p.m

Community members may hear gunshots and sirens from the base housing side of Dover Air Force Base Friday, Oct. 11 between noon and 3 p.m. due to an active shooter exercise.

The exercise will test the 436th Security Forces Squadron’s response to an active shooter, as well as the response of other facilities, Dover AFB said.

Only blanks will be used for ammunition, and the weapons will be rubber. The community shouldn’t expect to hear explosions.

This exercise fulfills annual requirements and helps instill a “run, fight, hide” mentality for real-world situations, said Staff Sgt. Jesse Johnson, 436th SFS wing inspection team member.

For more information on Dover AFB, contact the 436th Public Affairs office at 302-677-

3372 or 302-363-9006 or 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.