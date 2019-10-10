Nasir Harris, 20, and Shamar X. Walker, 18, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy.

Two Townsend residents were arrested for a robbery that occurred at Walgreens on Summit Bridge Road Wednesday.

Harris and Walker approached a 76-year-old female cashier in the store to ask for cigarettes and cigars. She gathered the items and then asked for identification. One of the suspects took the items from her hands and fled the store before police arrived.

At about 11:32 a.m., state troopers were dispatched to the store. The cashier obtained minor injuries.

Harris was arraigned and committed on a $6,000 cash-only bond. Walker was arraigned and released on a $11,000 unsecured bond.