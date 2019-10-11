Employees get flu vaccines for #HITMEWITHYOURFLUSHOT campaign.

More than half of ChristianaCare’s 12,000 employees received a flu vaccination Thursday as part of its #HITMEWITHYOURFLUSHOT campaign.

Across 100 locations in four states, the health system vaccinated 7,739 people, which surpassed last year’s count of 7,429, Bill Schmitt, senior communications manager, said. This was the second year for the campaign.

Rae Graham, a registered nurse for Middletown’s family practice, said they hoped to reach 8,000, but beating last year’s record was the goal. They are also hoping that all employees will eventually get the shot.

“We strive to serve the community and focus on health promotion and disease prevention. So this is one of our huge campaigns to reach the 12,000 total,” Graham said.

From 3 a.m. to 9 p.m., flu vaccination stations were active at Christiana and Wilmington hospitals, and a mobile team went to other primary care, cancer care, medical specialty practices, laboratory and rehabilitation services locations.

Schmitt said the CDC recommends October as a time to get the shot since the late fall and winter is when the flu begins to hit.

“Flu season is starting so you want to do it before it kicks in,” he said.

Between 36,400 and 61,200 Americans died from the flu last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu also hospitalized more than 500,000 people and sickened 40 million Americans.

ChristianaCare had communications with signage, email and electronic registration to spread the word to employees and encourage them to participate in the campaign.