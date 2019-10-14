37-year-old male

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Lincoln. The body was found by a nearby resident in a field near Jefferson and Heritage Roads on Saturday, Oct. 5. The victim, identified by police only as a 37-year-old man, was turned over the the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation. Police say there is nothing suspicious surrounding the death or any concerns for public safety at this time.