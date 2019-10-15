Deeley Insurance Group announced it was named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program by Business Insurance Magazine, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help companies grow.

“It’s vital to create an agency culture where people love coming to work,” said Deeley President Laura Deeley Bren. “So we hire and develop people whose energy aligns with our brand — people who are positive in every interaction, and passionate about the different ways insurance touches our lives. We have assembled an incredible group.”

“We provide the tools, the mentorship and a supportive environment, but this recognition is a testament to our team,” said Jill Gormley, Deeley’s director of human resources. “They show up every day, and share their knowledge and passion with each other and with our clients. Our people are our greatest resource — they make Deeley a great place to work.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Deeley Insurance Group will appear with the other winning companies in the November issue of Business Insurance Magazine and at businessinsurance.com.

For more, visit deeleyinsurance.com.