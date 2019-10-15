The Hitchens Family is back for another season to terrify their "guests"

The weird lights, the piercing screams, the coffin leaning against the garage wall - it can get kind of weird in Hockessin’s Village of Manley neighborhood this time of year.

You can relax. It’s not like you’re living next door or down the street from a genuine “House of Horrors” - or are you?

The answer is: yes, you are, for at least two weekends every October, if Arlene Hitchens and her daughter Lori Hawk have anything to say about it.

For at least the past 17 years, Hitchens and her crew of volunteer “Home Haunters” have transformed 19 Nathalie Drive from a modest split-level into a 25-minute, multi-room Halloween attraction.

With plans brewing as early as January and construction starting in August, Hitchens’ eyes glaze over when you ask her how many hours end up being devoted to her passion.

“Oh, god,” she groans. “Altogether? No idea. A lot.”

Hitchens and crew begin by picking a theme, with 2019’s storyline inspired by the famous Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Ca.

Built by Winchester Repeating Arms inheritress Sarah Winchester starting in 1884, the expansive mansion was believed by Winchester to be haunted by the spirits of those who had been killed by her father’s invention.

Winchester made constant modifications to the house, with decoy rooms, narrowing hallways, bricked-up doorways, and stairs leading to dead ends in an effort to confuse the “spirits.”

The mansion was under one state of construction or another for 38 years until Winchester’s death in 1922.

Unwilling to give too much of the fun away, Hitchens said they took much of their inspiration from the titular 2017 film about Winchester starring Helen MIrren.

Hitchens notes that while the movie’s scares were just so-so, her “scenes” will have you jumping out of your sensible but stylish boots.

“We want to scare people, that’s why we do this,” Hawk said with a chuckle. “It’s so much work, but it is so worth it when you get that reaction.”

Long time volunteer Dave Lupfer, who works the line outside in his own custom costumes, has some specific criteria regarding a favorable outcome that might be disturbing under different circumstances.

“I count it as a success if I have an old lady say to me, ‘I just wet myself,’ or if I have someone scream, ‘You can’t touch me!’” the New London, Pa. resident said. “And I just smile and say, ‘Oh yes I can.’”

Lupfer and Hitchens met a decade ago through their shared partnership with CompAnimals Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill shelter in Landenberg, Pa. that is the recipient of the event’s procedes.

To date, Hitchens has raised over $20,000 for the shelter.

So you may leave traumatized, but hey, it’s for a good cause.

For tickets or more information, visit hockessinhauntedhouse.org.