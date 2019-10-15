The New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., will present William Penn Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 — a daylong series of activities commemorating the 337th anniversary of Penn’s Oct. 27, 1682 disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World.

The schedule includes:

— Livery of Seisin ceremony: 10:15 a.m. Historical interpreters Bob Vander Decker, David Price and New Castle resident Jim Whisman as William Penn, reenact the ceremony in which the town of New Castle, and a 12-mile circle of land surrounding it, were conveyed to William Penn by appointed representatives of the Duke of York.

— “The 1670 Tryal of William Penn”: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Historical play about the trial of William Penn — portrayed by Jim Whisman — who was accused of unlawful assembly and inciting a mob by preaching to a group of Quakers on a London street. Issues of religious freedom and the rights of a jury are explored in this 30-minute performance. Audience members may participate in the trial as witnesses and as members of the jury.

— “Meet Mrs. Penn”: 12:30 p.m. Living-history performance by New Castle resident Jean Norvell as Hannah Penn.

— The Delaware Music School’s Suzuki Violins: 2 p.m. Performance by young violinists.

— “Penn of Pennsylvania”: 4 p.m. Screening of the 1942 film, starring Clifford Evans and Deborah Kerr, which explores Penn’s fight for religious freedom and the founding of Pennsylvania.

— Baroque music concert: 6 p.m.

— Tours of the New Castle Court House Museum: Between performances from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission to all programs is free and open to the public.

For more, call 323-4453.