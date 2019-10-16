Gov. John Carney announced Oct. 16 changes to his senior staff in the Office of the Governor.

Doug Gramiak, who has served as chief of staff since Carney took office in 2017, will leave the governor’s office Nov. 1 to join the Wilmington office of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, where he will provide consulting services for firm clients, including strategic advice, communications and government relations services.

“I have valued Doug’s advice since he first came to work for me when I was elected lieutenant governor back in 2001,” said Carney. “In the years since, he has been a friend and one of my closest advisers. Doug has led our team over the past three years as we confronted difficult challenges around the state budget, public education, and our corrections system. On behalf of the people of Delaware, I want to thank Doug for his long and distinguished service to our state. He will remain a close friend and adviser.”

Sheila Grant, who has served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff since he took office, will replace Gramiak as chief of staff. Policy Director Albert Shields and Communications Director Jonathan Starkey will assume deputy chief of staff roles focused on policy and external affairs.

From 2015-16, Grant, a Wilmington native, served as chief of staff in Carney’s Congressional office. She had previously served as then-Congressman Carney’s legislative director and communications director, and as a legislative aide for Sen. Tom Carper.

“Sheila has been a critical member of our team since I became Governor in 2017, and before that in our Congressional office,” said Carney. “She has the experience and the judgment necessary to lead a dedicated staff in the governor’s office, and to help confront the challenges we face as a state. Sheila is the right person for the job. I am also pleased that Albert and Jonathan have agreed to step into new roles, and continue their work on behalf of the people of Delaware.”

Gramiak previously worked at Young Conaway Public Strategies LLC, and as a former executive director of Education Voters of Delaware, a nonprofit advocacy group created to build community support for public education.

Gramiak served as state director for then-Congressman Carney from 2010-14, and was chief of staff during Carney’s two terms as lieutenant governor from 2001-08. Previously, he worked as a reporter and editor for the Delaware County Daily Times and The News Journal in Wilmington.

“Serving as chief of staff to Gov. Carney has been an incredible experience,” said Gramiak. “Working for Gov. Carney, who always puts the people of Delaware first, has been a privilege that I will always be grateful for. The staff we built is talented and hard-working, and I know Sheila will provide great leadership and energy for the administration going forward. While I will miss being a part of the governor’s office, I’m excited for this new opportunity and will continue to support the governor every chance I get.”