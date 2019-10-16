First lady Tracey Quillen Carney and the Delaware Readiness Teams will kick off Delaware’s second statewide kindergarten registration campaign at an event set for 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza.

In the weeks that follow, the Delaware Readiness Teams will host more than 20 events at local libraries, schools and childcare centers around the state to encourage families and caregivers to register students for kindergarten and help guide them through the process. The events — a mix of information sessions and resources fairs — will feature the Delaware Readiness Teams’ signature Kindergarten Registration folders, family activities and free books.

Kindergarten Registration Month launched in 2018 in partnership with the first lady.

For a full list of resources and 2019 event details, visit bit.ly/35FWAcR.

“I am proud to be a partner in Kindergarten Registration Month,” said Tracey Quillen Carney. “Parents everywhere — myself included — know that navigating the registration process can be complicated, but we’re here to help. Registering as early as possible is one way that parents can set their young ones up for success.”

“We know that starting kindergarten on time is important in helping children get off on the right track,” said Diane Frentzel, program manager for Delaware Readiness Teams. “That’s why the Delaware Readiness Teams are working diligently in communities getting the right information in the hands of families and providers.”

All three Delaware counties will host family engagement events throughout Kindergarten Registration Month this November. Families and caregivers of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31 are encouraged to register their students for kindergarten as soon as possible.