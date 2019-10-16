Saint Thomas More Academy to perform “Spoon River Project” Oct. 17-19.

Secrets will be exposed and lives will unfold as students at Saint Thomas More Academy perform the play “Spoon River Project” Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19.

The play, based on a book of poetry by Edgar Lee Masters, transports its audience to a cemetery in the fictional town of Spoon River where several characters emerge to tell tales of how they lived and died.

The cast of 11 students make subtle costume changes, like removing a hat or scarf, as they shift between different characters, telling the stories of 50 spirits by the curtain’s close. The play is mostly monologues.

Set in 1890, the play includes a few musical moments to fit the period, such as a hymn or waltz. The live music will be provided by three musicians, two violins and a keyboard.

Students are not only involved in the music and performance, but they have helped build the set and created artwork for the play’s poster.

Each performance starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available here. You can also call 697-8100 to reserve tickets.

While the performance was originally scheduled outdoors, weather has permitted the show to move inside the school at 133 Thomas More Drive, Magnolia.