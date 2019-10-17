Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock said the fire marshal's office completed the investigation with the assistance of the Smyrna Police Department and arrested a 15-year-old male Smyrna High School student Wednesday.

A Smyrna High School student has been charged with arson after a bathroom fire Monday at the school.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock said the fire marshal’s office completed the investigation with the assistance of the Smyrna Police Department and arrested a 15-year-old male Smyrna High School student Wednesday.

The fire in a first-floor male bathroom was reported Monday just before 11 a.m., at the school in the 500 block of Duck Creek Parkway.

A student saw smoke coming from one of the stalls and alerted staff.

Smyrna High School staff activated the building’s fire alarm system and began the evacuation of the school.

Staff members and the school resource officer extinguished the fire using fire extinguishers, prior to the arrival of the Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna.

Deputy state fire marshals responded to the scene and conducted the investigation which determined the fire was intentionally set.

On Wednesday, deputy state fire marshals took the 15-year-old male suspect into custody at the school and charged him with first-degree felony arson, Bullock said.

The teen was taken to Kent County Family Court, arraigned and released to his guardians on $1,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

The fire caused over $2,500 damage to the bathroom, Bullock said.

No injuries were reported, and the remainder of the school day was able to be completed without interruption.