See highlights from the Homecoming halftime ceremony tonight at Charles V. Williams Stadium

Jasmine Ousley was crowned Smyrna High Homecoming queen, and football player Espie Hart IV was announced as Homecoming king during halftime of tonight's football game versus Milford.

Hart's parents, Gena and Espie Hart III, accepted the award on behalf of their son during the ceremony on the field at Charles V. Williams Stadium.

The Homecoming court also included queen candidates Maria Chavez Vazquez, Kayla Wilson, Lexi Moore, Kayla Briscoe, Loreal Burton and Talia Nunn, and king candidates CJ Smith, Darryl Williams, Gavin Sembly, Izaiah Credle, Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne and Makhi Jackson.

Float competition

In the float competition, the Junior Class of 2021 won first place with a salute to first responders, "Class of 2021 thanks you," and the words, "Bucs think they're on fire," "Eagles are ready to extinguish their flames," "Our defense detects smoke" and "Milford are you ready for our united force?"

Finishing second was the Freshman Class of 2023 with a helicopter "Chopper 23" theme, "Milford is chopped," encouraging the Eagles to "Chop the Bucs," "Chop Buc Suey" and "Chop up victory."

Placing third was the Senior Class of 2020 with a Dr. Seuss theme, "Oh, the places we'll go," "Rollin out 6/6" and "1 last ride."

In fourth place was the Sophomore Class of 2022, with a "Swash 'Buc' kling" theme featuring a pirate ship directed by Captain Red Beard.

Eagles win

The Smyrna High football team defeated Milford 42-0 to improve to 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the Henlopen Conference Northern Division.