For their 50th reunion, the class got a tour of Everett Meredith Middle School and were honorary captain at the Middletown vs. Appo football game.

Walking the halls arguing over whether a room was used for art class or wood shop, the Middletown High Class of 1969 reminisced as they said goodbye to their old school building.

The class of 1969 met at Everett Meredith Middle School to get a tour of the former Middletown High Oct. 18 before the building is torn down in June as part of their 50th class reunion.

A new middle school — still to be called Everett Meredith — will be built in its place during a two-year construction process, starting as soon as the school year ends.

As the Middletown High graduates walked through the school, they had fun talking about which rooms teachers were in, class member Chuck Gruwell said.

“We talked about how great the teachers were and how everyone just got along well,” the current Camden resident said.

One common topic was how the current 7th grade wing used to be a breezeway as everyone walked through the hall.

The gymnasium was a stop on the tour that had Frank Hammond of Viola, remembering all the homecoming and prom dances in there while others talked about the games and activities they had to play in gym class.

Hammond also took advantage of the tour as a way to take some final pictures after his yearbooks were damaged in his home.

“All my mementos got destroyed in a partial flood in my basement,” he said. “My yearbook is gone so I don’t have any pictures.”

It will include architectural references to the original building and a history wall, which will be made from its wood and bricks and featuring donated mementos from past classes.

Superintendent Matt Burrows gave a presentation during the tour about the new exterior and interior renderings.

“We’ll embark on a renovation process that will turn the school into a space supporting learners for the next century,” Burrows said. “They will be housed in a new building that honors the past and looks to the future.”

The circa-1928 structure on South Broad Street was Middletown High for 70 years and became Middletown Middle School 20 years ago.

In 2022, community members petitioned the Appoquinimink school board to rename the it Everett Meredith Middle School after history teacher and principal Everett Meredith who was principal during the 1969 class’s high school tenure.

Many members of the 1969 class attended kindergarten through 12th grade in the building. During those 70 years, some wings held the elementary and middle schools.

Even though the school holds a lot of memories, Gruwell said it’s good the building is getting an upgrade

“I think it’s great they are getting a new school,” the former Cavalier linebacker said.

Following the tour, they were honorary captains at the Middletown vs. Appoquinimink football game and went onto the 50-yard line with the Cavalier captains for the coin flip.

Gruwell, now a Camden resident, said that even though the buildings have changed, the one thing that hasn’t changed is how well people get along in Middletown.

“People in this town still get along and still help each other out.”