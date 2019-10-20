On Heritage Road in Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired in Lincoln around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 19, at a residence in the 10000 block of Heritage Road in Lincoln. A 64-year-old man was sitting in his front yard when a gray four-door car, of an unknown make and model, drove by. As the vehicle passed, an unknown suspect fired a single gunshot into the victim’s front yard. The man was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Layfield at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.