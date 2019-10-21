The presale begins noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Firefly Music Festival, the East Coast’s largest music and camping festival, is celebrating its return to four days of music and camping in The Woodlands – June 18-21, 2020.

The annual loyalty presale will kick off Wednesday, Oct. 23 at noon EST and will run through noon EST Thursday, Oct. 24. The loyalty presale gives Firefly Music Festival fans an opportunity to purchase weekend passes at the lowest price available. Visit fireflyfestival.com to view details and purchase festival passes during the limited presale.

Firefly is conveniently located within driving distance from most major metropolitan areas on the East Coast (including Philadelphia (under 2 hours), Baltimore (under 2 hours), Washington D.C (under 2 hours) and New York City (3 hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Delaware as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.