20-year-old Alex Lopez charged

A man has been arrested after attempting to take a cell phone from a victim’s pant pocket on Bramhall Street in Georgetown.



The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, when the Georgetown Police Department responded to an attempted robbery complaint. The victim told police that he was approached by the suspect while walking on Bramhall Street. The suspect asked for money and when the victim told him he didn't have any, the suspect asked him to check. The victim then reached Dupont Boulevard and crossed it to distance himself from the suspect.

The suspect followed the victim to the other side of the highway and allegedly forced his hand into the victim’s pants pocket, attempting to take a cell phone. The victim began to attempt to flag down vehicles and the suspect fled the scene.



Police found someone matching the suspect description later that evening near the intersection of Depot and Layton Streets. Alex Lopez, 20, was charged with second-degree attempted robbery and released on unsecured bail.