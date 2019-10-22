Smyrna police evacuated several homes in the Owens Brooke Drive area last night after a man barricaded himself in his home and fired a shot at himself.

On Monday at about 7:15 p.m., Smyrna officers responded to a house in the 500 block of Owens Brook Drive for a domestic situation. Police learned an armed man in his 60s had barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers set up a perimeter and began evacuating homes in the area while trying to communicate with the man.

Police believe the man fired one round at himself, causing injury to his upper body.

At about 8:30 p.m., the man surrendered peacefully and unarmed.

He was taken into custody and taken by police and emergency medical services personnel for medical treatment and psychiatric evaluation, police said.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to this incident remain under investigation. Any charges that may be filed will occur at a later date after the man receives medical and psychiatric clearance.