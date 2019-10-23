Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, launched on Oct. 23 the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, the first of its kind in the U.S. Senate.

The caucus will bring together an equal number of Republicans and Democrats to find common ground on solutions to address climate change while strengthening American competitiveness and creating opportunities for U.S. workers.

“I am determined to find solutions to the real problems facing our country and our world,” said Coons. “Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and in order to tackle it, we must act in a bipartisan way. I’m proud to launch the first Senate Climate Solutions Caucus with Sen. Braun to take the politics out of this important issue and lay the foundation for real, meaningful solutions that can be signed into law.”

The Senate Climate Solutions Caucus will meet regularly and convene experts from across the political spectrum to craft bipartisan solutions. The caucus will operate by the principle of unanimous consent, acting only when each member agrees.

