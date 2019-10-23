Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, introduced Oct. 23 the Suspicious Order Identification Act of 2019, legislation to prevent drug diversion in real time before it has the ability to inflict damage in our communities.

Currently, no law enforcement agency or private party has the ability to provide real-time, nationwide oversight of all orders for controlled substances, which is a major contributing factor to disproportionate prescription opioid shipments to certain pharmacies across the country. The Suspicious Order Identification Act of 2019 eliminates this blind spot exploited by bad actors, guards against prescription drug diversion, and protects the integrity of the supply chain by requiring the Drug Enforcement Administration to create a program to share data in real time to ensure that the supply chain is able to stop a suspicious order before it is filled.

“I’m proud to join Sen. Gardner to introduce this bill to prevent unnecessary drug shipments from wreaking havoc on our communities,” said Coons. “This is a commonsense proposal that will shore up our drug supply chain — eliminating blind spots and keeping our communities safer and healthier. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this bill into law.”

In September, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General report demonstrated that more can be done to leverage the DEA’s Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System data to prevent diversion, which holds potential harm for communities.

Coons’ and Gardner’s legislation will require the DEA convene a task force to recommend the most effective program to share data and prevent diversion in real time. From there, the DEA will review those recommendations and implement a real-time solution within one year. It also requires an immediate transition to monthly reporting.