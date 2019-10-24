Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee that funds foreign assistance, will join CNN’s Dana Bash, former Rep. Ed Royce, R-California, and other business and national security leaders for panel discussions Oct. 28 in Wilmington as part of a U.S. Global Leadership Coalition forum titled “America’s Role in the World: Why Leading Globally Matters Locally.”

The conversations will focus on U.S. leadership in the world and how investments in development and diplomacy are tackling global challenges.

The conference is part of USGLC’s half day forum bringing together more than 400 political, business and community leaders to discuss how America’s diplomacy and development assistance strengthens U.S. national security and creates new opportunities for Delaware businesses.