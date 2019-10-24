ChristianaCare is one of the nation’s 100 best health systems for four service lines according to a national study by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

Healthgrades named ChristianaCare, which includes Christiana Hospital in Newark and Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for joint surgery, spine surgery, gastrointestinal care and general surgery.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, using Medicare data and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery, and all-payer data provided by 15 states.

ChristianaCare received the following distinctions from Healthgrades in 2020:

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for five years in a row, 2016-20.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery for seven years in a row, 2014-20.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care for nine years in a row, 2012-20.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery for nine years in a row, 2012-20.

— Top 5% in the nation in joint replacement, spine surgery and overall pulmonary services.

— Top 5% in the nation for overall services for gastrointestinal care, including general surgery and medical treatment.

ChristianaCare, which also was recognized earlier this year as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for a third consecutive year, received an additional 17 distinctions for its performance in cardiac care, critical care, gastrointestinal care, orthopaedic care, pulmonary care and neurosciences.

These achievements are part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates the importance of hospital quality to both health system leaders and consumers. Additionally, from 2016 through 2018, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award have, on average, a 62.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2016-18 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

ChristianaCare routinely reviews the surgical processes in its spine surgery and joint replacement programs to eliminate potential complications. In general surgery, ChristianaCare created a framework in which the surgical and emergency medicine teams collaborate to ensure optimal care for patients with complex emergency surgical needs. In gastrointestinal care, ChristianaCare created an Early Recovery After Surgery program, which identifies colorectal patients who are eligible for robotic surgery, enabling them to spend fewer days in the hospital and be less at risk for after-surgery complications.

These Healthgrades awards are the most recent quality and safety recognitions ChristianaCare achieved in 2019. For the fourth year in a row, ChristianaCare was rated a Best Hospital and recognized for high performance in all nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. ChristianaCare was also rated among the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek.

For more, visit christianacare.org.