Wera is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Wera is a 10-year-old golden girl who ended up at the Brandywine Valley SPCA when her owners could no longer care for her.

Wera quickly became a shelter favorite. She is dog-friendly, kid-friendly and loves everyone she meets. She has a tongue that always peeks out, giving her an adorable look that’s hard to resist. Wera deserves to spend her retirement lounging with her forever family.

Through November 3, Wera can be adopted for just $10 as part of the “Find Your New Boo” promotion. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.