22-year-old Taj Trammell, of Laurel, arrested

A wanted man was arrested after a bullet was found lodged in an apartment wall.

The Laurel Police Department began investigating after a late-reported shots-fired complaint was received on Saturday, Oct. 19, from the 1000 building of Hollybrook Apartments. Their investigation found that a single shot was fired from second-floor apartment 1005, which went through the floor into first-story apartment 1001 and lodged in a wall.

Contact was unable to be made with the tenants of apartment 1005. Hollybrook Apartments' management was called and, in order to ensure no one inside was injured, police made entry.

There they found 22-year-old Taj Trammell, of Laurel, who was hiding in a bedroom closet. He allegedly provided a false name and date of birth and was ultimately detained. A loaded Glock .22 was also found in the apartment.

The police investigation found that, at the time the shot was fired, Trammell had been engaged in a physical argument with his girlfriend. She attempted to hide in the bathroom and Trammell fired a single shot at her. The bullet missed the victim and traveled through the floor of the bathroom, ultimately stopping in the wall of apartment 1001.



Trammell was wanted out of Sussex Superior Court for failure to appear on charges of violation of probation and second-degree rape from 2016, as well as Sussex Family Court for child support arrears.

He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, aggravated menacing, tampering with physical evidence, felony providing false statement to law enforcement, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief.



Trammell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $46,500 cash-only bond for his new charges and $27,600 for his pending charges and capiases.

Any person having more information related to this incident is urged to contact Cpl. Bauer, of the Laurel Police Department, at 302-875-2244, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.