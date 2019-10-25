Gov. John Carney announced Oct. 24 his intention to nominate Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. to serve as the next chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court.

Seitz — who since 2015 has served as an associate justice on the Supreme Court — would replace Chief Justice Leo E. Strine, Jr., who announced his retirement in July. Carney also intends to nominate Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to serve as associate justice on the Supreme Court, replacing Seitz.

Montgomery-Reeves would be the first African American to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court. The Delaware Senate is expected to consider both nominations during a special session Nov. 7.

“Justice Seitz is one of Delaware’s finest legal minds, and I’m pleased to send his nomination to the Delaware Senate,” said Carney. “Delaware courts have a longstanding reputation across our country as objective, stable and nonpartisan. Justice Seitz has the judgment, sense of fairness and experience necessary to maintain and build on that reputation as our next chief justice. I look forward to the Senate considering his nomination.”

Seitz was nominated and confirmed in 2015 to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. Previously, Seitz was a founding partner of Seitz Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP. His practice included corporate, commercial, intellectual property and trust litigation, as well as government law and litigation. He graduated from the University of Delaware and Villanova University School of Law.

Montgomery-Reeves was nominated and confirmed in 2015 to serve on the Court of Chancery. Before joining the judiciary, Montgomery-Reeves practiced at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Wilmington, where she focused on corporate governance and business litigation. She also practiced at Weil Gotshal & Manges in New York, where she focused on corporate governance and securities litigation.

“Since 2015, Vice Chancellor Montgomery-Reeves has served with distinction on Delaware’s Court of Chancery — our country’s premier venue for corporate litigation,” said Carney. “Before her appointment to the Court of Chancery, Vice Chancellor Montgomery-Reeves practiced corporate law in Wilmington and New York. She’s the right person to serve as the next associate justice on our Supreme Court. I look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.”

Montgomery-Reeves graduated from the University of Mississippi and the University of Georgia School of Law.