Coming next weekend. Before you go to sleep on Nov. 2 or right after you get up Nov. 3, along with the clock change.

Each fall, the Delaware State Fire School and local fire departments statewide partner with Energizer working to remind people of the simple, lifesaving habit of changing and testing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when setting the clocks back for daylight saving time.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. This reinforces how important it is to take this time each year to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The Delaware State Fire School, Energizer and our partners would like to remind the community of the importance of batteries not only in smoke alarms, but also the full range of devices that help keep families safe, secure and comfortable in their homes.

The Delaware State Fire School and Energizer are committed to educating the public about home safety. Partnering with retailers and fire stations across the country, DFS reminds Delawareans to change the batteries in all of their connected home devices when they change the clocks back for Daylight Saving Time.

For more, call 739-4773 or visit statefireschool.delaware.gov or a local fire department.