The man who was in critical condition died Oct. 25.

UPDATE: Friday, Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Shawn Shannon, 25, succumbed to his injuries Friday, Oct. 25, police said. He was in critical condition at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital after the car crash Tuesday, Oct. 22.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

One woman has died after a fatal crash on South Dupont Highway near Webbs Lane, south of Dover, Oct. 22.

Three others were injured in the crash, and one is at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:55 p.m where they saw three vehicles involved.

Deborah Young, 67, was driving southbound on Dupont Highway when Wayne Briney, 27, tried to turn onto Webbs Lane from the northbound turn lane. Young’s car struck the passenger side of Briney’s car, sending both spinning, police said.

Young’s car ended up facing northbound in the southbound lanes, and Briney’s stopped on the west edge of the highway.

A Jeep driven by Michael Baize, 56, then struck Young’s vehicle while she was still in it. Her car crossed the southbound lanes, over the grass median and the northbound lanes to stop on the east side of the highway.

At that time, Shawn Shannon, 27, had walked onto the scene to help those in the accident and was hit by one of the cars, police said.

Deborah Young succumbed to her injuries at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, police said.

Shawn Shannon is currently in critical condition at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Wayne Briney and Michael Baize were both treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not determined any charges at this time, according to the Dover Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7111 and ask for Officer Brian Wood. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.