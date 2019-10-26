The concert will be held at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on Nov. 9.

Christina Cultural Arts Center's (CCAC's) annual concert series, held in its intimate Clifford Brown Performance Space, will launch this season in Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 with noted world-music ensemble Ajoyo.

Each season, CCAC has been able to book performances by noted artists like Gregory Porter, Delfeayo Marsalis, Snarky Puppy and Christian Sands.

Headed by French-Tunisian saxophonist, clarinetist and composer, Yacine Boularès, Ajoyo blends sounds of African tradition, jazz and soul with the silken vocals of Sarah Elizabeth Charles. Tickets for the performance are $23 and are available at ccacde.org.

"Our music stems from West and North African rhythmic traditions - Fela Kuti, Salif Keita, Oum Kalthoum and many more," says Boularès. "But we also bring a lot of our individual experience as musicians. The sum of it all is an upbeat, eclectic brew of jazz, soul, African rhythms and indie rock."

Last appearing at CCAC in May 2018, Ajoyo happily returns to downtown Wilmington for a repeat performance. "On tour, we tend to develop special relationships with certain audiences, and CCAC was definitely one of them," Boularès says.

Ultimately, he says, Ajoyo is about creating music for the mind, for the heart, and for the body. "You'll definitely want to stand up and dance," he says.

This engagement is made possible through the Special Presenters Initiative program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Delaware Division of the Arts.

ABOUT CHRISTINA CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The mission of Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is to make affordable arts, education, career training, exhibitions and live performances accessible to youth and adults in a welcoming learning environment.

For more than 70 years, CCAC has been an anchor in the Delaware arts community and Wilmington's Creative District, focusing on the tenets of Hope, Knowledge, Inspiration & Passion by providing instruction and performance/exhibition opportunities in music, dance, drama, visual arts and poetry.

Christina offers one of the only integrated arts and academic programs in Delaware, utilizing the power of arts to promote school success, career training, and positive social behavior. We collaborate with local and national partners - business, educators, and artists - to promote the creative industry and advocate for the socio-economic impact of the arts in our community. Christina Cultural Arts Center is a member of the Mid Atlantic Foundation Jazz Touring Network.

