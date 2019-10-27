Two in serious condition

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash that occurred near Lincoln.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, as a 43-year-old Georgetown man driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Dupont Highway (Route 113). At the same time, a 23-year-old Milford man was driving northbound in the northbound lanes of Dupont Highway, in the same general vicinity.

A head-on collision occurred in the left lane of northbound Dupont Highway. Both drivers were transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and admitted in serious condition.

Northbound Dupont Highway, in the area of the crash, was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.