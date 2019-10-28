Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons hosted their Congressional Youth Conference on Oct. 25 for 150 Delaware high school juniors and seniors at Delaware State University.

Students interacted with the senators and their staff members, participated in breakout sessions and asked questions about the issues most important to them in an open forum session.

The late Sen. Bill Roth organized the first Youth Leadership Conference in 1969, hosting it annually until 2000.

“It was a great pleasure to visit with and hear from some of our brightest young minds in Delaware who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our nation’s future,” said Carper. “These young leaders from all over the First State are truly dedicated to making our country and our planet a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous one and today, I was glad to have the opportunity to share with them my own story about a career in public service and how incredibly rewarding it has been. I encouraged our students to pursue a career path that is fulfilling — whether that be in public service or in the private sector — and provided them with my keys to strong leadership and success: aim high, work hard, embrace the Golden Rule, and don’t quit. After today’s event, I have great hope for Delaware and our nation’s future.”

"The annual youth conference has always aimed to encourage and support our students to consider a career in public service," said Coons. "In our country today, we're facing tough challenges, and we'll face even tougher challenges down the road, but the juniors and seniors we met today were truly inspiring. Their enthusiasm and their passion give me tremendous hope for the future."