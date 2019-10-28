Though their partnership has existed much longer, over the past 18 months, Dover Federal Credit Union’s employees have participated in Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity builds, hosted a Habitat Framing Frenzy onsite, sponsored multiple events and hosted the Habitat Builder’s Dash 5K at their headquarters, all while having a presence on the board and other committees.

Recently, Dover FCU employees presented CDHFH with a check for $1,500, raised through donations from Dover FCU employees which were then matched dollar-for-dollar by the credit union. When asked about the partnership that these two organizations have, Dover Federal Credit Union’s Director of Marketing and Community Development Tyler Kuhn said, “We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved with such an impactful nonprofit. It means so much that we can give our support to an organization that makes great efforts to help our community and brings hope to those in need of it.”

CDHFH was founded in 1990 and is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which is a nonprofit ecumenical housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing from the world. CDHFH works to transform lives and revitalize Kent County communities by building and repairing quality homes in partnership with families in need.

For more, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org doverfcu.com.