Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement on the motion to intervene filed Oct. 29 by Global Automakers, General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in support of the Trump administration’s legally flawed rule that preempts the unambiguous and longstanding authority of California under the Clean Air Act to set and enforce its own greenhouse gas tailpipe standards.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement, especially given the number of times these companies have told me personally that they wish to avoid costly litigation and regulatory uncertainty,” said Carper. “By aligning themselves with this administration’s reckless and illegal proposal, these companies are actively challenging the rights of states to set their own emissions standards and tackle the climate crisis. Instead of choosing the responsible path forged by four automakers and the state of California, one that will move us toward the cleaner, alternative fuel vehicles of the future, these companies have chosen to head down a dead-end road.”

“I’ve long said that we do not have to choose between environmental stewardship and economic progress; that no automaker has to choose between doing what is good for our planet, and what will do well for business,” said Carper. “Sadly, these auto companies have abandoned both of those things. This is not in the long-term best interest of these companies — really, it’s just the opposite, and it will come at the expense of their workers, their shareholders and our planet.”