More than 350 family and professional caregivers, as well as individuals who are living with early-stage dementia, are expected to attend Quality Care & Best Practices, the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter annual Delaware Dementia Conference, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Del-One Conference Center, Delaware Technical Community College, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Attendees will meet and share experiences with each other, learn the latest about dementia care from experts in the field during presentations and specialized breakout sessions and stop by vendors’ and sponsors’ tables for free information and promotional giveaways.

The event’s keynote speakers are Donna Poole and Jessica Poole, who will present, “‘Yes, and’—Using Improv Techniques to Transform Dementia Communication.” The technique called AlzProv is a form of validation therapy that combines knowledge of Alzheimer’s with applied improvisational theatre to help care caregivers and care partners improve communication.

Other featured speakers include Maria D’Souza, Beth Seeds, Michael J. Williams, Cynthia Fanning and Carol B. Amos, who will be joined by Donna Poole for a panel session on “Speaking from Experience: Tips for Behaviors and Communication.”

The daylong conference will consist of several breakout sessions with tracks for professional caregivers and caregivers and care partners.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/alzconferences through Nov. 11. Registration assistance is available by phone at the Delaware Valley Chapter’s free helpline, 800-272-3900. The conference offers contact hours for nurses and social workers. Registration fees for professionals range from $45 to $100. Admission for unpaid nonprofessional caregivers is free, however, space is limited.

For more, email kprendergast@alz.org.