Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.’s 30th annual 3 Club Golf Tournament, held in September at Rookery North, added a new twist this year, the first golf ball drop.

Celebrating a 30th year milestone along with a first created added excitement this year which enticed more participation. In addition to tournament sponsors, 300 golf ball numbers were sold netting the tournament $1,200 after a $300 prize payout.

Major tournament sponsors were Delaware City Refining Company, L & W Insurance and WSFS Bank. Golf cart sponsors included Dover Federal Credit Union, Ethel Graham, i.g. Burton & Co. and Sharp Energy. Lunch sponsors included Cool 101.3 FM, Pep-Up, Inc. and SPI Pharma. Hors d’oeuvres on the 19th Hole were sponsored by Atlantic Concrete and Procter & Gamble Dover Wipes. Dinner Sponsors were Aqua Tech Water Specialties LLC, Bayhealth & Eagle 97.7 FM. Dessert Sponsors included SecureNetMD, Growmark FS, LLC-Shopworks and Hermann Financial Services Inc. The putting contest sponsor was Tidewater Utilities.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015.