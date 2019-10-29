Dominique Miles, 22, and Kelvin Boadu, 22 were arrested on drugs and weapons charges Oct. 27, police say.

Dover police arrested two men on drug and weapon charges after they tried to sell a stolen jacket Oct. 27.

Someone reported to police that a $995 jacket was stolen from the front door of their apartment Oct. 18. Police later found that a local person put the stolen jacket on eBay.

The seller agreed to meet at the Royal Farms parking lot, 295 South Dupont Highway. He said he would be in a blue Audi with Virginia tags, police said.

Officers found that car and saw Dominique Miles, 22, and Kelvin Boadu, 22, inside. They approached the car and Boadu tried to run before police detained him.

He had a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his waistband with an obliterated serial number, police said.

Inside the car, officers found 18.1 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, a digital scale and the stolen jacket in the trunk.

Miles was released on an unsecured bond for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia and conspiracy third degree.

Kelvin Boadu was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,500 secured bond for carry concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, conspiracy third degree.