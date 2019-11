Historic Belmont Hall, 217 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Admission is $3 adults, $1 children through 12th grade, free for members.

Belmont Hall is also open for tours by appointment.

For more, visit belmonthall.org, call 264-9048 or email belmonthallde@gmail.com.