Dover man arrested after police searched his home Oct. 15.

Joseph Barcita, 45, was arrested on drugs and firearms charges Oct. 15, Dover police said.

Using a warrant for a drug dealing investigation, officers searched Barcita’s home, 100 block of Spruance Road off East Division Street, at 2 p.m.

Barcita was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police found 76.3 grams of cocaine, 31.4 grams of crack cocaine, 278.1 grams of marijuana, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and $814 in drug proceeds.

Barcita was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond for possession of a firearm during commission of felony, six counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.