Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, a national organization with more than 400 chapters and 200,000 members, has a new chapter serving Middletown and central Delaware.

The group will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 406 Main St., Odessa.

Local chapters serve as support groups for anyone who wishes to be supported or give support to the LGBTQ community and parents or relatives. PFLAG is a support group, not a therapy group, and members provide support by listening carefully, sharing their own stories and discussing their own problem-solving experiences.

For more, email pflagmiddletowndelaware@gmail.com or call 802-279-8100.