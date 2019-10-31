The Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association, a nonprofit organization which encourages the beautification and preservation of Smyrna's Historic District, celebrated National Make a Difference Day on Oct. 26 with a beautification project on Market Street Plaza in downtown Smyrna.

Volunteers from across the country united for Make A Difference Day, one of the largest annual single days of service nationwide. Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others. Make A Difference Day is co-sponsored nationally by the Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

Volunteers planted 300 Red Emperor Tulip bulbs donated by the association as the first phase of an initiative to beautify the approaches to Town Hall. Future phases will include the planting of two hollies, as well as low maintenance perennials and annuals beds at both ends of Market Street Plaza. The color palette for the plantings will be red and white, the town’s colors. A professional horticulturist designed the plantings pro bono, which will include a touch of blue in summer, since the plaza is also designated “Patriots Plaza,” an effort to acknowledge local residents who served their country in the armed services. The association will maintain the plantings in order to provide more time for town employees to undertake urban reforestation projects which are a part of the town’s 1,000 Trees for Smyrna initiative.

For more, call 653-6449 or visit mydowntownsmyrna.org.