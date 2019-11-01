Suspects from Cheswold and Magnolia face weapons charges

A traffic stop for driving the wrong way on a one-way street resulted in two arrests on weapons charges Oct. 29 in Smyrna.

At about 8:49 p.m., a Smyrna police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on West Mount Vernon Street.

Quintin Lowman, 40, of Cheswold was the driver, and his passenger was Lisa Galey, 27, of Magnolia.

During a records check, police learned that Lowman and Galey both had active warrants for their arrest. Both were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a concealed loaded handgun in a bag in the vehicle.

Lowman was presented by video phone in Justice of the Peace Court 7 on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having one, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, second-degree conspiracy, driving while suspended and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Lowman was released after posting $28,002 bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Galey was presented on charges of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having one, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Galey was released after posting $18,100 bond while awaiting another court appearance.