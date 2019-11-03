46-year-old Ray Pollard and 42-year-old Michelle Pollard, of Dagsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a husband and wife after they were found squatting in a Lewes home.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, when troopers were dispatched to the 16000 block of Derby Drive for a report of a burglary in progress. The homeowners, who were not home at the time, advised that there were subjects that they did not know in their residence. Police observed two people in the garage of the residence and a third in a van parked in the garage.

Police attempted to take them into custody, but said the suspects resisted arrest and failed to comply with commands. They were subsequently taken into custody. Further investigation found that the suspects, 46-year-old Ray Pollard and 42-year-old Michelle Pollard, of Dagsboro, along with their 16-year-old child, had broken into the residence with the intention of staying there. The van parked in the garage belonged to them.

Ray and Michelle Pollard were charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Both were later released on $6,600 unsecured bond.